Emmaline P. Oates Emmaline P. Oates, 86, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, in Klamath Falls, OR. She was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Keauhou North Kona, HI. She went to school at Konawena and graduated in 1951. She also ran for Kona Coffee Queen, then she moved to Honolulu, HI, where she met our dad and they got married Jan. 19, 1955, and moved to Chiloquin, OR. She worked at Melita's Cafe and Maries Cafe in Chiloquin. She also worked at the Rapaids Cafe and managed the Sportmans Cafe from 1976 to 1980 and then in 1981 she opened Emmy's Lakeshore Cafe. She also worked for Enterprises Rental Cars until 2012. She loved traveling and going to her grand kids sporting events and spending lots of time with her family and friends. Survivors include daughter, Anna Marie K Oates of Klamath Falls, son and daughter in law, Robert M Oates Jr. and Tammy Oates of Chiloquin, grandaughter, Jessie Marie Oates, grandson Darrell John Oates, 3 great grand kids, son and daughter in law, Jeffery Dean Oates and Wendi Oates of Klamath Falls, grandsons Sterling B Oates, Colton M Oates and step grandson Andrew and Sarah Carleton, step granddaughter Rylee Carleton and step son Logan and Kayla Carleton, brother and sister in law Theodore and Janet Kawamoto, sister and brother in law, Naomi and Harry Aiu and brother and sister in law, John and Daisey Kawamoto, and several nieces and nephews and special friends. Receded in death by her husband Robert M Oates Sr. father and mother Takeo and Anna Kawamoto, brother and sister in law Samuel and Lucy Kawamoto, brother Edward Kawamoto and sister and brother in law Winona and Bernaldo Quanan and a lot of other family members and close friends. Her final resting place will be in Kona and she will be honored with a private family service at Helani Church. Celebration of life will be a later date.
