Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Nork photo.jpg

Kimberly Jo Nork, a resident of Klamath Falls, died Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 61. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Kimberly was born in Klamath Falls on March 3, 1959, to Victor J. Nork Jr. and Betty Lou Nork. She had a varied career throughout her life, but her longest position was as an IT specialist at Merle West Medical Center. She also worked at Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, manager at Stagecoach Pizza, administration specialist at Bailey-Troutman Farms and Sierra Cascade, and also worked at Quality Electric. Most recently, she devoted her time as a caregiver for her mother. In her free time, Kimberly enjoyed home hobbie crafts, mushroom hunting, and fishing and camping. Survivors include her mother Betty Nork; brother Joe Nork; sister Tracy Nork Eacret, and her husband Robby Eacret; companion Karla Thomas, all of Klamath Falls; nieces and nephews Mike Gouette, Kaytee Smith Gouette, Maverick Gouette, and Hannah Gouette; and special friends Dion Thomas and Byron Thomas. She was preceded in death by her father Victor J. Nork Jr.; and grandmothers Neta Nork and Myrtice Prince.

Tags