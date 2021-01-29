Kimberly Jo Nork, a resident of Klamath Falls, died Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 61. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Visit ohairwards.com for more information.
