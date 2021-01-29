Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Kimberly Jo Nork, a resident of Klamath Falls, died Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 61. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.  Visit ohairwards.com for more information.

