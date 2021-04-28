Waylon Truett Noneo Waylon Truett Noneo was born on Saturday, July 13, 1974. He passed away at his home peacefully due to undiagnosed complications on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was a loving, caring and humorous person. He loved living life to its fullest. He loved his family and friends. He was respectful to his elders, always lending a helping hand when he could, to everybody. He encouraged others to "Be a Man!" to his daughter, sister and even the pets. His humor was one of a kind. Even in high school his friends signed him up for various mail in which they put Viva Chicano as his name. He received mail under that name for years after he left Mazama. He liked to give people nicknames and tease people even if he just met them. Which once they understood how easy going he was and his unique humor, they would open up to him with details of their life story. He was a proud Klamath, Modoc and Paiute Tribal Member and resided in Klamath Falls most of his life. After he was done with high school he was a proud wildland firefighter working for the Chiloquin Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs of Cedarville, Cali crew. He was tasked with being a sawyer which he was proud to do. He learned his love of being in nature from his dad whom also was a wildland firefighter. He enjoyed working for his tribe by being a dishwasher at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino alongside his dad. He held various jobs through the years which helped him be a jack of all trades. One such job was being a caregiver to his dad, which he proudly did. It gave him a chance to eventually use the same skills to help his sister who needed a caregiver. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports like boxing, football and basketball. His teams were Denver Broncos football, Gonzaga basketball and Oregon State Beavers football. He picked boxers like Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis to win. He enjoyed his own time on the football field when he was in high school. He spoke of Mazama's winning season in 1991, which was the school's first undefeated season. He proudly earned his GED in 2000 and he attended classes at Klamath Community College and ITT to better himself. He was a helper to his sister and others by being a fire tender during sweat lodge ceremonies and willing to learn traditional ways of his native people. He was very proud of his children that danced at powwows and was excited to watch them dance. He learned how to bead so he spent time beading with Lahoma. He is survived by his children: Trulon, Waylon, Riggs, NaTahna, Eagle, Truett- Santino, Taylon, and first grandson Lynn John-Joseph. He considered Shyla and Jaylene as members of his family as well. He is also survived by brother Truman and sister Carmel Mae. He also leaves behind numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and friends. He is preceded in death and rejoins his mother Carmel Weeks, father William Noneo; grandparents Roma Curtis and Lawrence Chester Noneo; Carmel Jackson and Bennett Weeks. Celebration of Life services were held on April 23 Viewing at Davenports on Friday, April 23, 2021. To go meals were handed out at the Full Gospel Church on Onyx Street after the services. Internment will take place with the Family at a later date. His Children and Family would like to thank everyone who has supported them during this time. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and physically during this sacred time.
