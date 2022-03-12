Gary Wayne Nichols Gary Wayne Nichols went to his eternal home on January 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, HelenRose; son Brent and Karen; Nate, Clair and Everest Nichols; Renae and family, Justin Nichols. Son Brian and Jaymi; Lydia and Austin, Aaliyah and Kiara Backer, Josiah; Lauren and Levi Nichols. Daughter-in-law Michelle, Lily and Gracy Nichols. Brother-in-law Myrel Moore; niece, Meagan and Josh, Ryan and Lauryn Staneck; niece Mayce and Matt, Nora, Whitney, Tzidal, Nick and Vera Wehr; niece, Brittani and Michael Garayalde; Kameron and Chelsey, Cooper, Zeke and Granger Gordon. Many cousins, in-law family and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, KariRose and KatiMarie Nichols; Son Brad nichols; Parents, Ode and Charlene Nichols; sister, Sandra Moore and In-Laws Ross and Evelyn McIntyre. Gary was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on April 28, 1937. He graduated from Klamath Uniion High School in 1955. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Howard Paine College and Masters Degree from what is now Southern Oregon University. He returned to Klamath Falls to teach at Pelican Elementary School, Klamath Union and Mazama High School. He retired in 1992, but continued to substitute teach in the City School District and Hosanna Christian School. While his professional calling was education and teaching, his real calling was his personal relationship with Jesus Christ and openly sharing his relationship, which inspired everything he did in life. He loved people, he could have another person's life history in a short conversation. He was very interested in how people lived their lives and was a great encourager. He especially loved children, and when little children were present, he usually was on the floor playing with them; which led to making his famous Box of Blocks. There are close to 3,000 of them scattered around the world. He loved giving them away to children in the grocery store, at church, or other places. He had an abundance of energy and his wife called him Tigger, from "Winnie the Pooh," which he drew often on the outside of the Box of Blocks. Gary had many passions, including hunting and fishing. He loved cooking, sharing the contents of his freezer often, especially his famous fish frys. He was also passionate about family and loved his Texas and Colorado cousins, and his wife's family. He loved taking people fishing in his boat on the Oregon coast, and teaching children how to fish. He loved his children and grandchildren. He was also a gatherer of people who became family members. His family was wide and varied, school teachers and their children, police department and children, Church members and the extended Moser family, to mention a few. He was honored to be a chaplain for the Klamath Falls City Police. He often prayed for each officer's safety and their family members. He prayed for each school in the city and county school districts, and while teaching at Mazama High School, he sponsored a Christian Club for students. He prayed for the Air Force pilots as they flew their daily patrols, up and down the West Coast of the United States. He lived a life of service, was passionate about helping others succeed and mentored many. He loved Oregon, and would have been content to never leave the borders of Oregon and he walked a large portion of the land in Oregon. But, he did travel several times including: 25 individual states, Columbia, South America, Taiwan, Cambodia, Israel, Canada and Mexico. His Celebration of Life will be on June 18th, Mazama School Gymnasium at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Refuge City Church for Teen Challenge would be appreciated.