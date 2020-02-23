Sue Newnham Sue was born in Orange County, CA. March 30, 1973 to Jess Patterson and Betty (Babaracki Patterson) Manning. She gained bonus parents in Ray Manning and Dana Patterson. In 2001 she married the love of her life, Chuck Newnham and they welcomed Devlin Todd Newnham into the world. Sue helped to raise countless children as a preschool assistant at Miss Muffet's and Klamath Kid Center, as a long-time 4H leader and key member of Capers and Fire Miniatures and Cascades Miniatures Horse Club. Her legacy of loving care, training and breeding will live on in the dog and horse show arenas throughout Southern Oregon for decades to come. Sue's death on January 26, 2020 was unexpected and keenly felt. She leaves behind her husband and son, Chuck and Devlin Newnham; her dad and stepmom, Jess and Dana Patterson; her stepdad, Ray Manning; her sister and niece, Crystal and Marcail Muno; her sister-in-law and niece Tracy and Gabbie Cook. A memorial will be held in spring.
