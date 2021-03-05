Vernon George Newlun Vernon George Newlun, born Jan. 7, 1928 in Medford, Ore. passed away Feb. 25, 2021 at his home in Dairy, Ore. His family moved to a ranch in Sprague River when he was young. He lived there until enlisting in the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age. His time in the Navy was spent on the island of Guam and on ships traveling between the West Coast and the Aleutian Islands. At the end of his enlistment, he returned to Klamath County, where he went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1950. He married Patricia Brown Dalton in 1951, and together they started a family in Klamath Falls. The family moved to Dairy in 1964. Vernon retired from the railroad in 1989. Vernon enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Vernon is survived by Patricia, his wife of 69 years; sons Gary Dalton and Kenneth; daughters Pamela and Lynette (John) Flores; grandchildren Scott (Trina) Dalton, Rachelle (Jake) Greer, Eric (Cecilia) Vieira, Angela (Jake) McGarvey, Tiffany Chaires, and Tasha (Mike) Miles. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Vernon is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Donna Newlun, sister and brother-in-law Louella and Buck Dunham, and many nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by a daughter, brother, two sisters and his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to High Desert Hospice. There are no services scheduled at this time.
