Cherri Lee Newcomb (Ellis) Cherri Lee Newcomb (Ellis) was born to Delbert V. Ellis and Jeannette Ellis (Bourn) on July 20, 1956, in Klamath Falls, Ore., and passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, after a long battle with lukemia. She is survived by her mother Jeannette Ferris, brother Delbert I. Ellis (Sandy), and sisters Nan Wright (John) and Peggy Igou. She also leaves behind numerous friends and relatives she held very dear. Cherri was a very caring and loving woman. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.