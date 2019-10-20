Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Cherri Lee Newcomb (Ellis)

Cherri Lee Newcomb (Ellis) Cherri Lee Newcomb (Ellis) was born to Delbert V. Ellis and Jeannette Ellis (Bourn) on July 20, 1956, in Klamath Falls, Ore., and passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, after a long battle with lukemia. She is survived by her mother Jeannette Ferris, brother Delbert I. Ellis (Sandy), and sisters Nan Wright (John) and Peggy Igou. She also leaves behind numerous friends and relatives she held very dear. Cherri was a very caring and loving woman. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

