Jack Lewis Nealy Jack Lewis Nealy peacefully left this life and moved on to his eternal heavenly home at about 8 a.m. on Sunday morning May 2, 2021. He was in declining health and had been praying and asking God to take him home for the past couple of years. Jack was born on March 21, 1928 in Pine Ridge to Charlie and Addie May Nealy. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years- Dorothy Jean Farris Nealy; his three brothers: RL, Vernon and Glen; and his two sisters: Juanita Waits and Audrie Brannon; and is survived by one sister-in-law- Shirley Nealy of Klamath Falls. Jack joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and spent a couple of years aboard ship at the close of WW-II. After his discharge, he returned home to work in the timber industry, married Dorothy Farris and raised a family. Always a hard worker and a great provider for his family, Jack's timber career took him to Kesterson's, Klamath Lumber and Box, I and finally D.G. Shelter Products, where he finished his career as head sawyer on the night shift. His great leisure joy was hunting, fishing, camping, wood-cutting and snowmobiling with family and friends. After retirement, he and Dorothy spent several summers as camp hosts for BLM at Gerber Recreation Area. Jack is greatly missed by his three daughters- Mary and Dale Pratt, Melba Drew, and Jackie Hayden and Lenora Mueller; his five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and acquaintances he made over the years as he worked and hunted and fished and camped and played! While Jack's passing has left a hole in all of our hearts, that hole is also filled with many great memories of a life well loved. A celebration reception to honor both Dad and Mom's lives will be held on a future date to be announced.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Crispin family, Columbia Forest Products settle wrongful death suit
- Klamath Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in prison after firing gun at person
- Record store brings retro spin on music to Klamath Falls
- Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire
- Irrigators set up encampment next to ‘A Canal’ headgates
- Klamath County police log: May 21, 2021
- Klamath area doctor named OAFP president
- Drought moves Kruise of Klamath downtown
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.