John Napoli Jr. John L. Napoli Jr., a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, died Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 38, after a five-month battle with Bile Duct Liver Cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Oct. 1, 2022 at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls. John was born in Los Gatos, CA, on May 27, 1984, to John & Linda Napoli. He worked at the Epicenter Bowling Center as a cook and bartender for a few years, but with his love for audio systems, he got a job at Xpress Audio as an installer. He also worked at his mom's food cart at the same location. He became one of the best at his job. In 2018, the owner of Xpress Audio wanted to sell the business. So, with the help of his dad, John bought it, and opened up his own shop with his wife. They operated the business for four years until his death. He had won numerous awards in competition for his audio system builds. He was the best at what he did. John was also an avid bowler. He started bowling at a very young age and was in many leagues throughout his lifetime. He also won many awards and rings for rolling perfect 300 games. John is survived by his wife Melissa Napoli; father John Napoli; sister Kimberly Napoli; mother- and father-in-law Lisa and Bert; uncles Mike, Steven, Richard, Chris; aunts Brenda, Carol, Shirley; niece Arianna; nephew Zane; six cousins; sisters-in-law Michelle, Kristi, and Courtney.