Marian Nanneman Marian Irene Nanneman, 93, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on May 2, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Marian was born April 27, 1928 in Klamath Falls. Marian was the daughter of Ira and Esther (Hansberry) Newell, the second of three children. Marian and her sister and brother, Frances (Newell) Seaney and Marvin Newell, grew up in a historic rock house on the Lakeview Highway that Ira and Esther had built in 1936. Marian frequently reminisced about traveling to visit her maternal grandfather, Harry E. "Cap" Hansberry, who lived in Rocky Point. The family would travel by car in the winter to the Geary Canal and then meet up with Cap, who was there with horses and a sleigh to transport the family to his homestead. Deep winter snow necessitated the sleigh ride to Rocky Point, which was a great adventure, especially for the children. Cap Hansberry was one of the builders and later the captain of the historic Winema Steamboat that transported passengers and freight from Klamath Falls to Rocky Point on the Klamath Lake in the early 1900s. Marian attended Henley Schools all twelve years and graduated from Henley High School in 1946. During high school, Marian worked at the Henley High School snack shack that was across the highway from the school. Also during high school, she worked at Woolworths on Main Street as a soda jerk. Marian met her future husband, Al Nanneman on a blind date and they were married April 18, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Marian and Al raised three children, Donald, Richard (Ira), and Carol. Marian and Al were married almost 68 years. Marian worked at the Klamath Falls Water Department. Years later, a part-time stint at the Klamath County tax department led to a full-time position working for her mother along with Sherriff "Red" Britton. When her mom retired, Marian became the manager of the tax department until the department was moved under the elected position of Klamath County Treasurer. Marian found one of the advantages of working downtown was its close proximity to one of her favorite stores, LaPointe's. Her last position before retiring was as a bookkeeper at Franklin & Quinn Distributing. Marian was a member of Orions (womans club) and Quota International. Marian and Al traveled to Hawaii to celebrate both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries and they also enjoyed traveling to Reno, Nevada and the Oregon coast. They really enjoyed dancing to big band music while spending time with their many friends. Sadly, on March 29, 2021 Marian lost her beloved husband, Al. She was only without her soulmate for exactly 5 short weeks. Marian is survived by her sons Donald (Jan), Richard (Diane Boles), daughter Carol, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Oratory, 330 Pine Grove Road, Klamath Falls, followed by graveside burial. A Celebration of Life reception to be held at 12:00 p.m. in the Oratory. Donations may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or Meals on Wheels/KLCCOA, 404 Main St., Ste. 6, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
