Albert William Nanneman Albert (Al) William Nanneman, 95, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on March 29, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Al was born Oct. 28, 1925 on the family farm outside Salem, Ore. Al was the son of Charles and Clara (Lindeken) Nanneman, the sixth of eight children. Although Al's father believed that an 8th grade education was adequate, Al worked at a boarding house in Salem for his room and board, so that he could attend high school. Many times he would ride his bicycle the 11 miles back home on the weekends, and his dad would take him back to Salem via car. After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in Salem, Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific in the Seabees during World War II. After he was honorably discharged in 1946, Al came to Klamath Falls to attend Oregon Technical Institute and received a certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration. After graduation, Al worked for Merit's Home Appliances and for more than 30 years, at Cascade Home Furnishings as an appliance serviceman. He met his future wife, Marian Newell on a blind date and they were married April 18, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Klamath Falls. Al and Marian raised three children, Donald, Richard (Ira), and Carol. When his children were young, Al was a Boy Scout pack leader and helped coach Little League. Later, Al was a volunteer fireman, sang in the local barbershop chorus and was a member of VFW and the Elks Lodge. Al and Marian traveled to Hawaii to celebrate both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries and they also enjoyed traveling to Reno, Nevada and the Oregon coast. They really enjoyed dancing to big band music while spending time with their many friends. Al was active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Klamath Falls) and attended St. Pius X Catholic Church the last 12 years. All through his life, Al's faith and his family were very important to him. He enjoyed attending family gatherings. Throughout his career, he was very well known in the area for providing friendly, knowledgeable, honest service to his many customers. In his career and his life, helping other people was second nature and brought him happiness. After 40 years of appliance repair, it seemed like at one time or another, he had helped at least half of the residents in the Klamath Basin. Al is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Marian; his sons Donald (Jan), Richard (Diane Boles); and daughter Carol; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; older sister Margaret (Sublimity, Ore.) and numerous nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Graveside burial at 1:30 p.m., Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 330 Pine Grove Road, Klamath Falls. Al was a very kind and gentle soul and will be missed by those who knew him. Donations may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or Meals on Wheels/KLCCOA, 404 Main St., Ste. 6, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
