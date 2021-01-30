Loving Father, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, Keith L. Murray sadly and suddenly passed away at his home on Jan. 4, 2021. He was born in Leavenworth, Wash. on July 16, 1943 to Florence P. (Downey) and Leo S. Murray. He was the sixth child of nine children. He graduated High school from Sacred Heart HS. He attended several years at Eastern Oregon University as an English major. He left college to work in the, at that time, lucrative field of lumbermill work. Keith was a basketball star in high school, and also played football along side his brother, Douglas. Keith also played some college basketball while at Eastern Oregon University.
Keith and Dianna had two children. He is survived by both of his daughters, Dana A. Dawes, (spouse-David Dawes) and Sherry D. Wells, (spouse - Keith Wells). Keith and Dianna had seven grandchildren. Dana's children: Heather (spouse-Asher), Carina Dawes, and Benjamin Dawes; Sherry's children, Brady Barnett, and Bryce Barnett (spouse-Tristan Barnett); two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Brytan Barnett. Keith has one remaining sibling, Connie Means, (spouse-Jack Means). Keith had a brother that was 18 months younger than him, Douglas Murray. Doug died in 1975, which broke his heart. He could never speak of Doug without tears coming to his eyes. Keith is also survived by sister-in-laws, Patty Spillane (John Spillane) and Donna Filippe, and one brother-in-law, Danny Clark. Keith also has many nieces and nephews, whom affectionately referred to him as Uncle Merc.
In 1965, Keith married the love of his life, Dianna L. (Clark). They married on Oct. 4, 1965. They lived in California for two years before moving to Klamath Falls. They were married 50 years, until Dianna passed away, after a long fight with heart disease, on August 24, 2016.
Keith worked at a few different Lumber Mills from California to Oregon. He worked at Weyerhauser/Collins Products beginning in 1971, for 38 years. Keith retired from Collins Products in 2009.
Keith was an avid fisherman and hunter, especially when he was younger. He would tell stories of walking hills with just his 22 rifle by his side, hunting all day. It was the years of rifle shooting and loud machinery while working in lumber mills that he believed led to his loss of hearing in his later life. Keith and Dianna were always together. They could regularly be seen eating in restaurants, sitting on the same side of the booth, very lovingly wrapped up in each other's arms. Keith and Dianna would dance in the living room of their home, while their daughters adoringly looked on. Keith coached softball in Klamath Falls for many years. He loved watching and talking about sports, especially his beloved Notre Dame, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees. Before his health started to decline, he loved nothing more than going to the local Falcons baseball games at Kiger Stadium. Keith had a small woodworking shop behind his house. He made cradles, blankets boxes, cars, wooden toy trains and many more treasures for Dianna, Sherry and Dana and the grandchildren.
Keith's stories and tales of his life were fascinating. His sense of humor was gregarious and endless. He was giving, loving and the best father and grandfather any person could ever ask for. He will be greatly missed. It is impossible to tell the tale of such an amazing life led. The only solace is that he is now with his loving and beautiful Dianna. And there will never be anyone like the great Merc.
Per Keith's request, no funeral will be held at this time. However, the family would like to have an Irish Wake later in the year when the pandemic restrictions have lifted. A repose of the soul mass was done in Keith's name by Bishop Cary.