Wesley Morris, age 88, was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Dec. 8, 1932. He was the fourth child of Hugh and Sarah Elizabeth Ard, a younger brother to Arthur, Dorothy and Billy. He traveled peacefully to heaven on the evening of Jan. 18, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Wesley grew up in Northern Ireland and spent his young adult years competing on two amateur soccer teams where he filled the position of goalie. Wesley loved being outdoors, traveling in his RV and spending time with family and friends. He had a deep love for his pets and was also an avid race fan. Visits and phone calls from his family kept him company throughout his last days as well as watching televised racing and soccer. He was very social and was known for his broad sense of humor, his generosity and warm Irish personality. Wesley accepted the Lord into his heart and life during the passing of his beloved wife, Diane, in January of 2019. He would reminisce of Diane often and was looking forward to the day that they would be together again. He was deeply loved by his family and many others. Wesley is survived by his sister and brother in-law Claudia and Fritz Metzger of Fallbrook, Calif; daughter Shelley and son in-law Mike Ritz of Warren, Ore; son Peter and daughter in-law Joyce Napier of Klamath Falls, Andrew and daughter in-law Beverly Napier of Livermore, Calif; and son Daryl Napier of Concord, Calif. He also has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family. Wesley's family will gather privately at a future date to remember and honor his life. He will be deeply missed but he will live on in our hearts forever.
