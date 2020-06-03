Shirley Ruth Moorman Shirley Ruth Moorman 84, passed away June 1, 2020 at her residence in Klamath Falls, Ore., with family by her side. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, located at 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR. 541-884-3456
