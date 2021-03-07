Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Jerry L. Moore

Jerry L. Moore Jerry L. Moore went to his heavenly home Feb. 23, 2021. He was born Feb. 15, 1949 and lived his entire life with the exception of a summer in Southern California helping his father contract combining and as stint in the Army, in Klamath Falls. He graduated from KU in 1967. Jerry started work at Weyerheauser right after graduation and returned there after being called "Uncle Sam". When saw mill shut down in 1992, he pumped fuel at several local stations. His M.O. in the Army was crew chief for Chinnook hellicopters and was attached to 101st Airborne, serving in Phu Bai, Vietnam. Jerry married Diana (Cook) in 1978 and gained an entire family. Mike, Shannon and Shawna. Janeen joined the family in 1980 and Russell in 1983. Jerry loved the Lord, his family, friends, outdoors, in that order. He was the happiest when fishing, hunting, mushrooming, or just going for long rides. He was preceded in death by his father Lewis Moore (2004) and son Russell (1983). He was survived by mother Fern Moore; brother Tom; sister Karen (Ron Kosha); children Mike, Shannon (Wes Strubhar), Shawna (Martin Herrera), and Janeen; grandchildren Branden (Valeria), Heather (Ryan Justice), Hannah (Alex Simpson), Logan (Mayzie), Josiah and considered grandson Jake Sullenburger; great-grandchildren Elias, Elizabeth and another due March 20th. A memorial service is planned at 11:00 a.m. March 13 at Shasta Way Christian Church. A service at Eagle Point will be held at a later date.

Tags