Fern Mitchel Fern Irene Mitchel, 94 years old, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was born at home on November 7, 1925 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Roy and Mabel Harvey. She was the third born out of six siblings. She was raised in Nebraska during the Great Depression. Fern's formal education ended at third grade because her father, who worked as a horse trader, would travel with the family frequently looking for work. At age 11 her father passed away leaving her mother to raise six children. To help the family stay together her brothers went into the septic tank business while Fern and her sisters helped their mom wash and sew clothes for people, clean houses and tend to a garden where they would do a lot of canning to support the family. Fern said because of these hardships that she and her siblings endured together, they remained very close for the rest of their lives. At age 14 the family moved to Lebanon, Ore. to be closer to her Uncle Ollie and Aunt Goldie. Fern lived in Lebanon until she was 20 years old and then moved to Vancouver, Wash. where she worked for three years in the shipyards during World War II. While working in the shipyards Fern met her first husband, Robert James Monroe. They were married from 1945-1948 and during this time she gave birth to daughters Patsy and Betty. November 1949 Fern went to visit her sister Ida and her husband Earl Durfee in Klamath Falls, Ore. It was during this visit that Fern met her second husband, Willard Clayton Mitchel. Willard called Fern shortly after meeting her and asked her on a date to a dinner and a movie. He sent her red roses after their first date and they went on a few more dates after that before he proposed to her. They married February 11, 1950. Their son, Danny was born on November 25, 1950. The family's first home was in a motel cabin they rented across from Fairhaven School. The family saved up enough money to eventually buy their first home on Flint Street in Stewart Lennox Addition for $1,000. It was a two-bedroom house that needed a lot of work. They fixed it up and in 1954 bought their second home on Balsam Drive and later in 1967 bought their house at 1430 Ivory St. where Fern lived for the next 48 years. When Fern was 50 years old her husband Willard passed away in 1975 from lung cancer and Fern never remarried. Fern kept active in the Nazarene Church and loved singing and helping with bake sales. She also was very active in the local T.O.P.S. club (Taking off Pounds Sensibly) where she was a member for the past 20+ years. She was proud that she reached KOPS status (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) by maintaining her goal weight where she lost 34 lbs. She loved to walk every day for miles all over town; and in the winter she would walk in the old Shasta Plaza Mall with her friends. She also looked forward to attending the annual TOPS state convention where she would dress up in a beautiful ball gown and go up on stage. Everyone who knew her said she was a sweet, kind, lovable woman who never had a bad word to say about anyone. The thing Fern was most proud of in her life was her family. She loved to brag about all her grandchildren and let people know that she had 28 of them!! Fern is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willard Mitchel, Siblings: Ida Harvey Durfee, Roy Harvey, Jack Harvey, John Harvey and Betty Harvey Stephens. Children: Patricia Mitchel Thompson, Betty Mitchel Streed, Danny Mitchel, and Great-Grandson: Greg Hoehn. She is survived by her grandchildren: Mike Thompson, Tracy Thompson-Hoehn, Kimberly Streed-Harris, Robert Streed, Daniel Mitchel, Jennifer Mitchel-Nardin, Landon Mitchel, Taryn Wogamon, Terrie Clark-Ratto; great-grandchildren: Jessica Hoehn, Crystal Hoehn-Stephens, Julia Nardin, Justine Nardin-Murrey, Kevin Harris, Kaiden Harris, Colt Bruner-Streed, Coay Streed and Aiden Streed. She is also survived by 10 great-great grandchildren; nieces: Nellie Durfee, Judy Draves, Nancy Bellant, Sharon Rytlewski; nephews: Kenny Harvey, John Harvey, Jeff Harvey; and dear family friends: Bill and Mary Allensworth. There will be a public viewing on Friday, March 13, from 1-6 pm, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at the Klamath Falls Church of the Nazarene, 2142 Carlson Dr., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. The family invites everyone to a potluck at the church following the services; please join us and share memories with us about our departed loved one. For those that would like to donate in Fern's name, donations can be made to Klamath Hospice, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, PO Box 372, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
