Videll Anice Miller Videll Anice Miller was unexpectedly taken home to our Creator on September 27, 2021. Videll was born on October 03, 1948, to Lupe Agnus Unive and Elwood Horace Miller Sr. As our tribal community is fully aware you could count on Videll to share her true thoughts and feelings, and/or give you her last dollar if you were in need. Videll had a vibrant personality and left an imprint on the people she encountered. She was humorous and outgoing. Videll was "authentic and real" and "stood her own truth" earning the name INDIAN VIDELL from her late father, Elwood Horace Miller Sr. In 1965 Videll married the "love of her life" Roland James Hicks III. Videll went on to have 5 children, 20 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Videll was very "RICH" in family and love. She provided all of her children and grandchildren with unconditional love and acceptance, regardless of where they were in their life journeys. This was her greatest accomplishment in life. And the greatest accomplishment that any one person could ever hope to achieve. She spent endless hours swimming, playing board games and cards [rummy was her fav], and cooking amazing homemade meals for her family. Videll put "love" into every meal she prepared and that's what made her an amazing cook. Innately, Videll was born a "Community Helper," and during her younger years she extended her home to various tribal children [both related and unrelated], she cooked and cleaned for her tribal elders, all from the goodness of her heart. Videll loved and wanted to be loved, and this was apparent in the way she navigated the world. Videll did not require any dominant culture approval for how she cared for her tribal community, nor did she require any money in return. Throughout Videll's life she made her daily walks around Chiloquin, where she visited with her family and friends, and as Videll aged and her memory started to decline; along with her Family of Creation, our community automatically swooped in and collectively cared for their tribal elder. As Native people this is part of our traditional value system. Videll's immediate family was completely aware that Videll would have never been able to live independently, until her last days, without the continued support of our Native Community. Videll was very proud of her Native heritage and exercised her traditional beliefs and practices throughout her daily journey, valuing relationship and love, over any materialistic belongings. Videll's presence was known throughout Chiloquin and she will be missed by many. Videll was preceded in Death by: Lupe Agnus Brown (Mother), Elwood Horace Miller Sr.(Father), and Wauseka Brown Sr. (second-father) and siblings, Sisters - Cecelia Wilder, Georgie Gallagher, Latonne Miller, and Louisa Brown, brothers - Elwood Horace Miller Jr., Johny Miller, Louie Miller, Waukeen Brown, and grandson Blaywaas Ozzy Gallagher. Videll is survived by: Tianna Sanchey (sister), and brothers Eldo Miller and Wauseka Brown Jr, Children - Latonne (Tinker) Cherie Hicks & Jerome Jackson (son in-law), Lahna Lilly & David Lilly Jr (son in-law)., Shawna Fay Gallagher & Louie Gallagher Sr.(son in-law), Gus Miller & Tahnaya Parrish (daughter in-law), and Latoya Tay Miller. Grandkids: Tess Ashley Wahl, Jimmy Jerome Jackson, Justin Jasper Jackson, Jerzy James Jackson, Jazzy Wau Jackson, David Gordan Lilly III, Trevin Austin Lilly, Lance Wayne Lilly, Jayde Lashawn Lilly, Tempest Tayla Dawson, Tyra Cree Gallagher, Tessa "Anice" Gallagher, Louie Gallagher Jr., Blaine Kai-Noah Gallagher, Jacobey Shawn Heavy-Runner Gallagher, Savayah Lee Jackson, Craig Jackson Jr., Gus Brad Miller, and Terrance Kai Miller. Great Grand Kids: Tasheena Cherie Hill, Justin Dean Hill Jr., Treyson Trooper Ross, Jimmy Jerome Jackson Jr., Jenasis Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Analayah Fay Gallagher-McCormick. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday October 2, at 1:00 PM at the Klamath Tribal Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, Oregon. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To continue viewing this obituary, please visit www.ohairwards.com
