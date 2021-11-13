Hazen Allen Miller Hazen Allen Miller was born to Elwood Miller Jr. "Cisco" and Rachel Miller (Hatcher) on November 29, 1990 in Klamath Falls, OR. This beautiful baby boy entered this world and blessed the lives of an unimaginable amount of people with his smile, generosity, wit and true meaning of what family and friendship meant. November 8, 2021 Hazen passed away at OHSU Hospital in Portland with his mom, brothers, sister and nephew by his side. Hazen grew up in Chiloquin, OR, graduating High School in 2009, excelling in football and basketball. He was happiest when camping with his family at rocky ford with his Dad, Mom, brothers, sister Becca and as many cousins that could be "squished" in the rigs. He roamed all over the woods hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms, camping, woodcutting and visiting people at their camps within the Klamath Boundaries. In high school, he bought a quad and would throw his clothes and gun on and take the back road to rocky ford. No food, because he knew Betty Blackwolf, Kelly Campagna or someone would feed him. After graduation, he worked one summer for Winema Forest Service, then moving on to work for John Benson, flagging, towing, and running the skindgen for the next 11 years. Going to fires in Oregon, California and Colorado along with his uncles Bud Miller and Albert Wilder. In 2019, Hazen was blessed with a daughter Mayellie Sunrose Miller. Though she will not grow up personally remembering, spiritually she will as Hazen will be missed, but never forgotten and his life and stories will be told to her as she grows up. At the age of 17 his Dad passed away, leaving him with a huge hole in his heart which he could never quite fill. They are together again. Hazen is survived by his daughter Mayellie Sunrose Miller, Mom Rachel Miller, Sister Rebecca Miller, Brothers Elwood "Schmoo" Miller, Vernon Ray Miller, Randy Wahl Gallagher and Louie Joe Wahl. Aunts Tianna (Chief) Sanchey, Sonia Combs, Carla Henthorne Parker, Kathleen (Jeff) Mitchell, Leanne (Tom) Riach, Missie (Teeter) Hess, Becky (Ryan) Clement. Uncles Eldon Ray Miller Sr., Wauseka Brown Jr. and numerous Great aunts and uncles. Celebration of life services will be held on November 14, 2021 @ 1:00 pm at the Chiloquin Big Gym. Potluck lunch to follow at goos oLgi gowa, 35601 Chokecherry Way, Chiloquin, OR. Cremation and burial at Wilson Cemetery will be held at a later date. Please wear your mask!
