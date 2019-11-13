Donald L. Metzler, 73, born Dec. 23, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., to Gretchen (Boos) and Adam Metzler, passed away at home with his family on Nov. 4, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was a kind, well-educated man who taught at Oregon Institute of Technology for 30 years. He faithfully attended Sacred Heart and St. Pius X Catholic churches and was an active 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He loved his family and friends, the outdoors, his garden and bees, and his cherished pets. He is remembered in love by his wife, Marcia (Pistone), and his daughter Brianna Metzler; in-laws, and several generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved sister Rita, and brother-in-law Tom Palmer; mother-in-law Hazel Pistone, and nephew Jason Pistone. A viewing will be held at O'Hair-Wards from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Services will be held on Nov. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church beginning with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, concluding services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Metzler Ranch. Please bring a side dish or dessert. For more information about reception details, please contact Brianna at 541-285-7854. We welcome all who would like to celebrate Don's life, to join in any part of the services and reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Don Metzler Memorial by sending your donation to Oregon Tech Foundation; 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.