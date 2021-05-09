Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Paul Mee Paul Mee, 59, passed away January 21, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Paul Mee on May 23, 2021 from 1: 00 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Lake Ranch, 14343 Spring Lake Rd, Klamath Falls, Ore.

