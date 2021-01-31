Paul Wayne Mee Paul Wayne Mee, an incredible husband, father, and friend, died at the age of 59 from a motor vehicle accident near Wagontire, Ore. Paul was born August 26, 1961 in Abilene, Texas to Don and Teresa Mee. Being part of an Air Force family, Paul and his younger brother David traveled the U.S. and also lived at Woodbridge Air Force Base in England. Later they moved to Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, Calif. followed by The Dalles, Ore. Aunts, uncles, and cousins still reside in England, Sacramento, and The Dalles. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1976. That same year Paul, David, and parents spent three months touring the U.S.A. during the bicentennial. Paul graduated from Mazama High School in 1980. He worked at Taco Bell while pursuing a bachelor's degree in Medical Imaging Technology from OIT. Paul started working at what was Merle West Medical Center in 1983 in the X-ray and CT department. In January of 1989 Paul joined a small team led by Dr. Dale McDowell to help start the cardiac catheterization lab at Merle West Medical Center. He spent the next 27 years doing what he loved the most, helping people. Paul was married to Vickie Godfrey in 1987 and had two daughters Kayla Lynn Mee, and Nicole Marie Mee. Paul loved his daughters more than air. In 2000, Paul and Kayla traveled to Melbourne, Australia so that Kayla could receive life-changing brain surgery. He could also be seen and heard at every one of Nicole's athletic games yelling "Go Nickie Bobby!" He was so proud of the beautiful, wonderful young women they had become. Paul married Cindy Lyman on July 9, 2005. They began a life of adventures. They enjoyed trips to Yellowstone, the Teton Mountains, and Yosemite National Park. Paul loved camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting. He had a special place in his heart for the Gearhart Wilderness, Waldo Lake, and the Steens Mountains. He loved hiking and fishing in the Sky Lakes Wilderness area, especially Island Lake. He lived to hunt with his daughters and best friend Jed Reay. He loved all things guns. Every year, Paul looked forward to hunting morel mushrooms and picking huckleberries. He was so excited to share all of this with his girls. So many memories were made around a campfire roasting marshmallows and telling ghost stories! Paul's final employer (2017-present) was REACH Inc. where he was the Director of Community Outreach. Paul adored his REACH family and was able to continue to do what he loved the most, helping people. Paul is survived by his wife Cindy, daughters Kayla and Nicole Mee of Klamath Falls; brother and sister-in-law David and Carole Mee of Eagle Point, Ore; mother-in-law Marjorie Lyman; brothers and sisters-in-law Blair and Marcie Henderson of Klamath Falls, and Mark and Lori Lyman of Bend, Ore. Paul also had two grand-dogs who he adored, Maverick and Oak. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Don and Teresa Mee, as well as Aunt and Uncle, Ann and Elmer Meckel. Paul will be missed by so many people who loved his energy, kindness, sense of humor, and the lingering scent of his cologne. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the spring with the sun shining. Currently, there are photos uploaded to O'Hair & Ward's Funeral website for your viewing. In remembrance of Paul's life, please make any charitable contributions to REACH, Inc.
