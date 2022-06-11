Adele Meador Heaven is a brighter place today as Adele has joined the Saints in Glory. She suffered a stroke on 6/5 and slipped away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on June 8th under the care of the compassionate staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Her sweet smile and loving countenance will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Adele was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Captain Jon M. Meador; daughter, Kathryn Adele Cheval; sister-in-law, Joan Rauch; and brother-in-law, Joe Meador. On November 21, 1929 Adele was born and raised in upstate New York. Her mother died from cancer when she was 4 and she was raised by an aunt and her grandparents, as her father traveled looking for work during the Great Depression. She then went to St. Joseph's Catholic boarding school and after graduating went on to complete nurses training in Brooklyn New York. Her father disappeared when she was 17. She joined the Air Force and was a flight nurse, stationed in Hawaii. She made flights to Japan and Okinawa. She met Second Lieutenant, Jon, at Hickam AFB on Oahu. She was welcomed into the Meador family and they married and had Jamie and Kathy. They raised their girls and were a typical Air Force family, moving from Hawaii to California, Massachusetts, Kansas and settled in Klamath Falls while Jon did a tour of duty in Vietnam. They divorced in 1974 and she never remarried. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1974 as well. Her faith was strong and guided all she did. Adele resumed her nursing career after a refresher at OTI. She worked at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital, now Sky Lakes Medical Center. She then joined Klamath Medical Clinic and was the RN for Dr. Miller, Dr. Freeland and Dr. Etches before retiring. After retirement she stayed active, swimming at the YMCA 2-3 days a week for 20 years. She also volunteered and served on Klamath County Friends of the Library and could be found for many years at the Bookie Joint. She was an avid reader and she loved the Bible. For many years she attended Living Faith Fellowship. She was a loyal source of loving encouragement and support for her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie; grandson, Brady Fabianek; granddaughter, Jamie Burke; great grandson Apollo George Fabianek; son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Duncan, and ex sons-in-law, Steve Beach and Steven Fabianek; sister-in-law Jancy Potterf and her husband Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Andy and Patty Petrovich, and Linda Frei. Contributions to the YMCA or Friends of the Library would be welcomed in her honor. A celebration of life service will be held for Adele (and Kathy) on June 15th at 11am at Shasta Way Christian Church in Klamath Falls.