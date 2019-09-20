Robert McSorley Robert G. McSorley, otherwise known as "Mac," passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 77. Robert was born in Oakland, Calif., on July 11, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents Anne and George McSorley as well as his grandson Keanan McSorley. He is survived by his sister Patricia Johnson of Napa, Calif., three children and four grandchildren. His oldest child is his daughter Cassie McSorley and her husband Rick Moore and their two children Lauren and Jessica Miller. His oldest son is Sean McSorley and his wife Jennifer and their child Teagan. His youngest son is Travis McSorley and his wife Eva and their daughter Isabella. Robert is also survived by his wife (separated) of 32 years Cissy McSorley. Robert was raised in Walnut Creek, Calif., from 1948 until 1960. He was very active in sports and became an Eagle Scout at age 14. While in high school, he became an automotive junkie and had a passion for fast cars. After leaving school in 1960, Robert worked as a heavy equipment operator and repairman-welder for various contractors in Northern California. He and his family enjoyed water sports and spent much of the time on the water. They also enjoyed traveling across the United States to see some of the great natural wonders of this country. He enjoyed riding horses while living in California. Robert and his family moved to Klamath Falls in June 2003 to start a different, more laid-back way of life. He liked motorcycles, both dirt bikes and street bikes. He spent many a mile with his past father-in-law, traveling all over the West Coast. He traveled with his two sons on the Route 66 Highway from California to Chicago, Ill., via motorcycles. Robert also was an avid ATVer and enjoyed geocaching with his fellow riders. In addition, he enjoyed making things with metal and wood and was quite the "make it, fix it, or build a better one" person when it came to his hobbies. In lieu of flowers, any donation may be made to the Klamath Falls Humane Society.