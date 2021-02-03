Garry Wayne McMinn, 63, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2021. Complete arrangements will be announced by Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, directors, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, OR 541-883-3458
