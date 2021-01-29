Garry Wayne McMinn passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2021 at the age of 63.
"Wayne" was born on Oct. 22, 1957 in Los Angeles, Calif. to David and Blanche McMinn. The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1961 when he was three. He attended Stearns, Mills, Ponderosa, and graduated from Klamath Union on June 5, 1978.
Wayne worked at KWAC, then worked at Pacific Linen for 16 years, never missing a single day. He then went to work for REACH and Abby's Pizza. Wayne enjoyed basketball and football, his favorite team being the Oregon Ducks. Ask him anything about sports and he could tell you dates, what teams, and who won. Wayne was a participant in the Special Olympics, acquiring many medals in both gold, silver, and bronze. He enjoyed puzzle books, and loved watching many movies, especially horror. Wayne loved pizza, popcorn, and Subway. He always enjoyed his birthday and Halloween parties.
Wayne had a very kind and gentle soul, and his eyes lit up every time he got to hold a baby. He had a quick wit and sense of humor. He especially loved his annual homemade cookies and fudge for Christmas. He will be missed by his favorite dogs, Missy Mae and Maddy Rose.
Wayne is survived by brothers, Larry and Jerry McMinn; sister, Teresa Sowers; nephews, Duane (Cindy) Newnham and Tim Newnham; several aunts; many cousins; friends from work and Connections Case Management; and special friends Sherry, Bryson, and Tyler Newnham, Amanda Boese, and Christy Ruegger.
Wayne is preceded in death by parents David and Blanche McMinn and nephew Joseph J Sowers,
Graveside services are scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021 at 1pm at Klamath Memorial Park. Davenports is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics Oregon at 8313 SW Cirrus Drive Beaverton, OR 97008.