Albert William McLeod Jr. Albert William McLeod Jr, 95, passed away on Friday Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Ore. with family by his side. He was born in Oakland, Calif. on May 27, 1925 to parents Albert and Margaret (Davis) McLeod. Albert joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. Albert married Fern Eileen Minor on Oct. 15, 1965. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a Brakeman and Conductor. His hobbies was Landscaping his yard. Albert was a member of the Free Masons. Albert is survived by his sons, Ron of Klamath Falls and Scott of Portland Ore; daughter Pam Gathwright of Estacada; niece Joy (Melvin) Smith of Klamath Falls; grandsons Ronny, Steven and Chris of Sandy, Ore; granddaughter Kristy (Max) Liberstien, of Camas, Wash. and friend Dean of Klamath Falls. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen after 51 years of marriage. Albert will be laid to rest next to Fern. A graveside services will be held Tuesday Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit the online obituary at wwwohairwards.com. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
