Bertha McKoen

Bertha McKoen Bertha Mae McKoen went home to her Lord on April 1, 2021, at the age of 88, with her family by her side, in her home near Malin, Ore. No formal funeral services will be held Bertha was born May 21, 1932, to Jim and Ara Arnold in Oklahoma. The Arnold family moved to Malin in 1945. Bertha graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1950. Bertha married Clifford McKoen on Nov. 26,1950. Together they started their family near Malin where their two sons Jimmy, Jerry, and daughter Jeannie were born. She was a homemaker and helped keep the family farm going. Bertha enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford McKoen; son Jerry McKoen; three brothers; and one sister. Bertha is survived by a son Jimmy McKoen; daughter and son-in-law Jeannie and Rick Lyon; grandchildren and their spouses Stacey and Cliff Lindenburger, Nick and Alea Lyon, Arlynn and James Fuentes; five great-grandchildren; brother-in law Charlie Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. Contributions in Bertha's memory may be made to Basin Community Church, PO Box 54, Malin, OR 97632.

