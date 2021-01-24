Donna Marie McKay Donna Marie McKay, age 70 of Klamath Falls, Ore. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father Gordon C. McKay Sr. and survived by her mother Evelyn Tate Olson as well as her siblings: David L. McKay, Gordon McKay Jr.; Judy Ruddell; and Marilyn McKay. Donna was a life-long resident of Klamath Falls and enjoyed car and bus rides. She was a frequent visitor at Moore Park. She loved cats, candy, and chocolate milk shakes. Afflicted by mental illness most of her life, she always managed to maintain her sense of humor, infectious smile, and her generosity to others. Although she lived on a very tight budget, she was a frequent donor to the Gospel Mission as well to the homeless. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private internment ceremony will take place in Klamath Falls.
