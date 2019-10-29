Alice Genevieve McDonald Forever in our hearts, we celebrate of the life of Alice McDonald. Our sweet Alice Genevieve McDonald was blessed with 107 years filled with cherished memories of family and friends. She passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born to Jirah and Ethel Maud Hammond on Sept. 25, 1912, in Macdoel Calif. She was the fifth of 10 brothers and sisters who remained close all of their lives. When Alice was 17, her mother died of pneumonia and she had to raise her younger siblings all the while helping her blind father with his many businesses. Although facing many trials in her early life, she finished her studies and graduated at Butte Valley High School. Alice married George Alexander McDonald on Oct. 6, 1940. They lived in Klamath Falls, Ore., and together raised two children Karen and James. She was a dedicated member of the Klamath Temple at Pine and North 10th streets. The church was important to her and the family. Throughout her life, Alice loved her many lifelong and loyal friends. A large extended family meant many gatherings, picnics at Lake of the Woods, and car rides to Klamath River and Spring Creek with the highlight being the churned ice cream. In later years, large family reunions were held with everyone catching up and sharing the many memories with our beloved Alice, the matriarch of the family. Home life while raising her children included evening visits to husband George and parents' home on Walnut Street. As early pioneers, the McDonald Family settled in the Langell Valley and in what was then called Klamath Country (1872). Alice was an excellent seamstress, sewing many beautiful clothes as well as an extensive gardener. In later years, she was part of a Country Kitchen Band, loved to travel and enjoyed Hawaii, Alaska, the East Coast including Washington, D.C., various parts of Canada and the fall leaves in Vermont. She thoroughly enjoyed politics and the favored Mariners baseball team. Alice was admired for her talent in crocheting and renowned for the many hundreds of snowflakes, butterflies and innumerable white angels that are cherished by all who received them over the years. Grandma Alice was a thoughtful, kind, gracious woman who lead a very happy, humble life filled with family and friends who were honored to know her. She had a very sharp intelligent mind who bared witness to more than a century of political, social, geological events and the wonderment of technology in which she took great interest Alice will be forever missed and is survived by her loving and supporting children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, including her two children Karen and her husband Art Lapsley and James and wife Linda McDonald. Her grandchildren include Stephanie Lapsley, Kimberly and Chuck Cox, Valerie and Steve Neubert, Matthew and Madison McDonald, Niki and Trevor Olsen, Marcus and Jenni McDonald. The great-grandchildren total seven. Among those proceeding her in death were her parents, her husband George, sisters Edith and Dorothy Hammond, Ida Frederick, Nora Gillmore and Ruth Lund and brothers Harry, Theodore, Charles and Arthur Hammond. A celebration of life service will be held on Oct. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepard. Alice will be laid to rest immediately following at Klamath Memorial Park. Afterwards, a social gathering will be held in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 225 N. 11th St.