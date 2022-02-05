Donald Dee McCullough Donald Dee McCullough. Sunrise: April 18, 1932 / Sunset: January 30, 2022. Don was born the youngest of six kids, to Claude McKinley McCullough and Sarah Ann Elizabeth Edwards. Don joined the Navy just after graduating high school, at the age of 18. At the age of 19, while still a seaman, (E-3), Don was called to the Commander's office, and assumed something must be wrong. Don was nervous at first, but once he reported, was asked by his commanding officer and other officers if he would take on the duty as taxi pilot, since he was trained on all of the aircraft. This was a life-changing event for him. After his active-duty service, Don went back to work for the Navy, at the Alameda Naval Air Station, as an aircraft engine mechanic. Don finally retired from serving the Navy on September 3, 1993, as an aircraft engine mechanic foreman. Including his active-duty time, Don served the Navy a total of 44 years, 4 months, and 4 days. Don was an active member in the following organizations: NRA; OHA; RMEF; MDF; Pheasants Unlimited, and many more. Don was a Master Mason and a member of the Shriners "Tin Lizzies", where he enjoyed driving his miniature Model T in the parades. Don loved to hunt and fish and just be in God's beautiful creation. He passed this love for the outdoors on to his daughter and grandchildren. Don also loved animals and had a special affection for beagles. Don is preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude and Sarah McCullough; his brothers Martial, Mert, and Billy Mack; his sisters Delpha Tibbs and Leota Hunt; his former spouse Marjorie A. Stripe; and his domestic partner Mary E. Dexter. Don is survived by his daughter, Kyla R. Pace (McCullough); son-in-law Marvin T. Pace Jr.; grandkids Brandon N. Stradford of Klamath Falls, OR, Matthew T. Pace of Sandy, OR, Kyle L. Pace, and Waryn D. Barker, also of Klamath Falls, OR; great-granddaughter Adreena J. Widdicombe (Pace); and great-grandson Talon M.J. Widdicombe, both of Billings, MT. Don was a man of high integrity who would go out of his way to help those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel located at 515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon, 97601, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 1pm.