Elizabeth M. McCormick Elizabeth M. McCormick, 86, died in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Aug. 26, 2019, from dementia. A service of Tribute and Love will be at noon, Friday Sept. 6, at Davenport's Chapel, Memorial Gardens, 2680 Memorial Drive, with Pastor Ted Hamann officiating. A gravesite service will follow. Refreshments will be served before and afterward. Elizabeth (born Marion Elizabeth Sexton) was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Salem, Va., to Charles Wesley and Rosa Mae Sexton (Kilcolin). Our Mom grew up in Roanoke, Va. She moved to California in the early 1950s where she met her husband - our father, Robert G. McCormick, at Verdugo Hills High School. They were married on May 10, 1952, in Las Vegas. Mom began a career in pediatric nursing - LPN at Pacoima Lutheran Hospital in Lakeview Terrace, Calif. She retired in 1979 and moved to Klamath Falls. Mom was a member of the Elkettes and enjoyed all their events. Our Mom loved her roses in her yard, watching old movies and "Dancing with the Stars," with Dad, sewing, and working with genealogy with our family. But above all, she loved being with her family. Elizabeth is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Bob and Trebor McCormick; son, Chuck McCormick; Debbie McCormick; daughter and son-in law, Cathy and Terry Henderson; brother, Terry Sexton; grandchildren, Kristina, Robert G. III, Michael, Jonathan, Chuck II, Suzanne, Danny, Starla, Candice, Diane, Darlene, Victoria, PJ, and Christopher; and numerous great-grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCormick; daughters, Vicky and Gwen; parents; brother and sister. From our family, we would like to express our appreciation for the care our Mom received from her doctors, Dr. Glidden and staff, Sharon Cowie (FNP) and Lori - who always took such great care of her, Dr. Fay, Dr. McCullough, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Hospice. The entire staff at Crystal Terrace always showed her caring and love and took such great care of our Mom even though everyday was not a picnic. Her caregivers Sherri, Jessalyn, Trinity, Rachelle, Kyndal, Rachel, Lisa, Callie, Sage, Emma, Katie, Jessica, Benjamin, Lilian, Corell, Rebecca, Cassidy, Jayden, Mel, Ashley, Carvonna, Allyson, Tonya and anyone else we did not mention - please know she loved each and every one of you.