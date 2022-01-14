Rob Roy McCaslin Rob Roy McCaslin was born October 31st, 1932 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to George G. and Nettie (Jensen) McCaslin. Sadly, Roy's mother passed away when he was five. He lived with his father and four older siblings, John, Hope, Gage and Dorwin. Roy attended Broken Bow High School, where he was a member of the FFA and participated in Track. In 1950, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany for four years. Roy relocated to Klamath Falls in 1954, where he attended OTI and received a degree in Diesel Mechanics. While at OTI, he met Lorna Dee (Lowrey). They married on May 18th, 1957 and were blessed with two children: son Roy G. McCaslin and daughter Bonnie J. (McCaslin) Dahl. After receiving his degree, Roy worked building bridges and overpasses along the I-5 corridor. He then pursued a career as a carpenter working on numerous projects in the Klamath Basin including several buildings at Kingsley Field, the Shasta Plaza and county schools including Malin, Shasta, Brixner, Keno and Lost River. Roy was an active member in the Carpenters Union and served in the Oregon Air National Guard at North Bend and Kingsley Field retiring in 1995. His favorite hobby was to build radio controlled (RC) airplanes. He was a lifetime member of Flight Master's, where he enjoyed flying RC airplanes with his friends. Roy was an avid DIY master with multiple home projects in process at any given time. He could always be found tinkering in his shop and whistling one of his many happy tunes. Upon retirement, Roy and Lorna greatly enjoyed their travels across the U.S. and Europe. In 1998, Roy joined the Local Hospital Guild and actively volunteered earning his lifetime membership. He held multiple roles on the board from Secretary to President and was also an "Angel Boy". His favorite job was working the front desk with his befriended "Mom" Maxine Leary. He took pride ensuring that the Hospital Christmas trees were all in working order and displayed as promised. Roy was a longtime member at Suburban Heights Baptist Church and later became a member at Evergreen Baptist Fellowship Church. Roy's beloved wife Lorna passed in 2006, after 49 blessed years of marriage. He continued his volunteer efforts for the Guild and his church. A few years later, Roy was blessed to meet Sylvia F. (Christman) through the Guild. Roy and Sylvia were married on September 13th, 2008. It's an unusual event to find two people with over 100 years of blessed combined marriage. Roy passed peacefully in his home on January, 3rd, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia F. McCaslin, son: Roy G. McCaslin, daughter: Bonnie J. Dahl (Dave), granddaughters: Jennifer Bartholomew (Ryan), Jennette Yauch (Brendon), Jamie McClaren (Damien), Kayla Dahl (Max), Erika Dahl, (Josh) and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Fellowship on January 17th at 2:00 pm. A second service will be held in the Spring, details TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Desert Hospice.