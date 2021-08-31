John Charles McAuliffe After truly redefining the term resilient, John Charles "Charley" McAuliffe passed away at home in the early morning on Aug. 20, 2021. Charley's legendary personality began on June 16, 1947 as the fifth child of Michael Joseph McAuliffe and Mary Maupin McAuliffe. Charley's siblings include Jackie, Molly, Martha (Mert), Kathleen (Katch), Julie, and Pat. As a child, Charley was his Dad's right-hand helping him feed cows every day. His siblings remember him being playful and mischievous while working in the field or with cattle. He loved horses, cattle, branding days, and trips to Hog Creek. The untimely death of Charley's dad when Charley was ten was a defining moment for the whole family. Charley's loyalty and love of family showed as he kept his family's legacy and ranch going. While Charley grew the best "spuds", grain and hay for decades with his older brother Jackie, his true love lay in cattle ranching, proudly branding U-V on his cattle. He also loved hunting and was particularly proud of the successful hunts he had over the years with sons. Charley graduated from Malin High School in 1966 where he was a talented athlete excelling at basketball, baseball and football. After high school, Charley realized he had been going to school with the future love of his life, Priscilla Ann Carson. Charley's love and dedication to Priscilla would last as long as he vowed when the two got married in 1967. Their love endured for over 53 years. They would go on to have 4 children, Marlan (Jessica), Ryan (Amie), Sara (John) and Nora (Andrew). Charley's love for his children was larger than life, just like his personality. He passionately supported them in everything they did and would spend the rest of his life proudly telling stories of their triumphs and accomplishments. In his later years, Charley enjoyed watching his grandkids grow, learn, and participate in sports and other activities. Charley's grandkids: Chance, Trace, Ava, Cole, Aiden, Chase, Carson, Bree, Tia, Anthony, and Charlotte were the true joys of his life. Maverick, Charley's first great grandchild, was born in July. Charley was the most incredible character with a friendly nature and infectious smile. His ability to tell a story was second to none. His stories of Big Foot, bar fights and corrupt referees will live on forever. Charley was known to break out singing while working, playing, or with his family. On the rare occasion that the room got quiet, Charley would start singing. "Hey good lookin...What ya got cookin...How about cooking something up with me!" His larger-than-life personality will be dearly missed. We are thankful to have so many memories of a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather forever in our hearts. Private graveside services will be Fri., Sept. 3rd with a Celebration of Charley's life on Sun., Sept. 5th from 12 noon-3 p.m. at the Merrill Civic Center. Please join the family to share fond memories of Charley.
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls grad coaches at Little League World Series
- Lower Klamath Refuge closer to receiving late summer water
- Optimism for fall sports outshines potential setbacks
- Lots of openings — but few applicants — for law enforcement jobs
- Hay comes to the basin in a time of need
- Surge forces Sky Lakes to open second COVID ward
- Former Klamath Falls officer pleads guilty to stealing drugs from evidence room
- Oregon reports 40 deaths, 5,545 new COVID-19 cases
- Oregon reports 20 deaths, 3,207 new COVID-19 cases
- Area events canceled as COVID, smoke impacts region
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
How should local K-12 schools operate this fall amid high COVID counts?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.