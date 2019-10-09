Jimmy D. Mathis On September 28, 2019, Jimmy D. Mathis went home to his Lord and Savior. We know he went with a big smile and his arms open wide to meet everyone. A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Thrive Church. Please share in the celebration of his life. Jimmy Doyle Mathis was born November 20, 1943, in Frederick, OK, to Arthur & Nellie (Ballard) Mathis. He was one of 12 children. Jim grew up in Davidson, OK, where he attended Victory Grade School, and Davidson High School. After high school he did farm work for a while, until he joined the Air Force. He did his basic training in Texas and was then stationed in Klamath Falls, OR. This is where he ended up meeting the love of life, Linda Hartley. After getting married they spent a year in Colorado with the Air Force, then moved back to Klamath. He was then sent to Thailand for a year. When he got back home in Klamath, he was out the service, and home for good. Throughout all these trips, Jim and Linda managed to have four children, Kathy, Brent, Dennis and David. He worked for many years at Modoc Lumber, and did some farm work again. He managed to do some security at Kingsley Field for a bit; he worked at the Juvenile Home, and even did some work for the golf course; but, he liked playing more than working. He also worked for the City School District, as a bus aide. Jim enjoyed riding with the kids, and joking with them. They all loved him. He worked for the hospital for a while, until health issues made him give up is working days. He was also doing volunteer work for Thrive Church until it became too difficult for him. Along with all the different jobs Jim had, his most important job was taking care of his wife, Linda. When her MS made it impossible to do things for herself anymore, he was always there to help her. He was her constant companion. He was very dedicated to her. He took wonderful care of her until the very end. Jim was always willing to help anyone one in need-- always lending a hand when he could. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping, when time and health permitted. He enjoyed going to Church and the time he got to spend with his Church Family and Friends. He enjoyed playing cards and having meals with family and friends and meeting old friends he hadn't seen for years. In younger years he enjoyed horseback riding, snowmobiling with his sons, and also boating and skiing on Klamath Lake. Sometimes he even enjoyed working with is "father-in-law" on projects. Jim is survived by his sister Sue Sisson (David, deceased); brother Doug Mathis (Sybil); children Kathrine Hunter (Ron Clayton), David Mathis (Melissa), Dennis Mathis (Veronica); sisters-in-law Gerry Doyle (Dan, deceased), Sharon Clark (Dennis), Rhonda Keffer (Willis), Rene Freeland (Jeff); mother-in-law Carol Hartley; grandchildren Nathian "KC" (Jessica), Zachary (Shelby), Helena; all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his new found Church Family, plus many others in his life that are too numerous to mention. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Linda; his son Brent Mathis; granddaughter Brittney; brothers Bill, Orvin, Everett, Terrell; sisters Venita, Iva Lee, Evelynn, twins Jackie and Jenette; father-in-law Raymond Hartley; and their favorite fur baby Angel, and many more.