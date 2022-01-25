Edward Leroy Mason Born March 7, 1938, in Berkeley, California to Edward Joseph Mason and Mary Irene Lemos Mason. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 14, 2022. After a 2 year long battle of pancreatic cancer. After high school he joined the Navy and was in for 4 years. While in the Navy he was a Torpedoman 2nd class. After his stint in the Navy, he moved to Klamath Falls in 1964. He was married and later divorced, then remarried in Dec 1982 to Hanna Lee Roberts to whom he spent 39 happily married years. While living in Klamath Falls, Ore. Ed excelled in whatever he set his mind to. He worked for Stukel Rock and Paving. He then started the following businesses: Ed Mason and Daughter Trucking, Ed Mason Trailer Sales and Repair, also a founding partner to High Desert Hospice just to name a few. Worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic. He was innately creative; he built his motorhome using a 5th wheel trailer and Kenworth truck which also included an airbag lift to carry a car in the rear of the motorhome. He had a passion for traveling and enjoyed many years of snowmobiliting, his favorite mountain was Pelican Butte. He and Hanna were also big supporters of the OIT sporting programs, and season ticket holders for many years. He spent many years going to the coast crabbing and salmon fishing with many of the family who joined them. He spent much of his retirement life traveling the United States and snow birding to Arizona. Several years prior to his death he was an avid poker player, it became his passion and enjoyment with whom he played with. He is survived by his wife, Hanna Mason of 39 yrs and a combined 6 children. Daughters: Barbara Golden (Jerry), Mary Keller (Tom), Kathy Hughes -Klamath Falls, Suzy Duell (Robert) - Tacoma, Wa, Heather Anderson (Henry) - Medford, Or and the only Son: Timothy Roberts (June) - Port Orchard, Wa. They have 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and many family members to include grandson Alex Hammel. In memory of Ed, instead of flowers, donations can be made to High Desert Hospice, Klamath Falls. A celebration of life will be held in July 2022. Dates will be updated as the time gets closer.