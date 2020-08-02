Hazel Mae Dean Martisak Hazel was born October 8, 1923 in a small rural town in Texas. She passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Hazel grew up in a poor family as an only child. She helped her family on the farm picking cotton to make ends meet (which she disliked) and doing other chores around the farm. One of her favorite things to do was ride her horse. After graduating from high school she took off on her own and moved to California to go to school to learn to be a telegrapher for the Southern Pacific Railroad. Quite a venture for a young girl her age. While working for the railroad she met and married the love of her life, George (Marty) Martisak, in 1946. They lived in Alturas, Calif. until 1957, then moved to Klamath Falls. Hazel worked numerous jobs before taking one with Civil Service at Kingsley Field, until her retirement. She enjoyed this job and was well thought of by her fellow employees. Hazel had many volunteer projects during her life. She worked with the Hospital Guild, American Red Cross Blood Drives, Meals on Wheels, Senior Center, VFW and numerous others. She served the people in her neighborhood as well as the community. Service to others was her greatest gift in life. She spent endless hours working in her yard and flower gardens. In the late nineties she won an award from the mayor of Klamath Falls for her beautiful yard and flower gardens. Hazel was involved most of her life with the Baptist Church. She loved the Lord Jesus. She was devoted to her family, her faith and friends. Hazel will always be remembered as a gracious and elegant lady. Hazel is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Andy and Trudy Martisak of Klamath Falls, David and Teri Martisak of Gardner, Kan., and Jerry and Liatris Martisak of Salem, Ore. Nicknamed by her grandchildren as "GG," she is survived by seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. "For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is when we pass and leave this earthly body) we will have a house in heaven. An eternal body made by God himself and not by human hands." 2nd Corinthians: Verse-5. Mom, GG , we will always love you and think of you often; you will never be gone from us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Hazel will be laid to rest at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. (541-884-3456)
