Justin Anthony Martinez-Brennan

Justin Anthony Martinez-Brennan Justin "Anthony" Martinez-Brennan 24, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 near Modoc Point on Hwy 97. Anthony was born Jan. 7, 1997 in Lancaster, Calif. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from noon till 2:00 p.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Due to the gathering guidelines there will be a private memorial service to follow the viewing at 2:00 p.m. Justin will be remembered by his smile and kind heart. The creator has gained a beautiful Soul. Anthony is survived by his father Timoteo Martinez Jr; his mother Kimberly McNair; brothers Zachary Brennan and James McNair; sisters Devon, Star, Josalyn, Jessica McNair, Azaya Martinez and daughter Aaliyah Harris Brennan; grandmas Beverly Wright and Mercedes Martinez; grandpa Timoteo Martinez Sr;Aunts Sedonia Martinez, Valorie Brown, Uncles Douglas Burgdorf , Matt and Mike. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Michael McNair and Grandma Mary Jane Shepherd. Please visit Anthony's obituary and photos on line at www.ohairwards.com

