Caroline Helton Marshall Caroline Helton Marshall, 93, died peacefully March 7, 2021 in Portland, Ore. She was born July 30, 1927 in Alliance, Neb., the daughter of Purl and Katherine Bostron Helton. Caroline was Valedictorian of Salem High School in 1944. She studied Home Economics and Business for two years at Oregon State College, and then married Ted Case. They lived in Corvallis, Portland and Klamath Falls and had three daughters. They divorced in 1960. In 1962, Caroline and Harry Marshall married in the First Presbyterian Church where they were members, deacons, trustees for 50 years. Later Caroline joined the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in 2015. Caroline worked as a secretary and a loan officer in Klamath Falls. She was active in Order of Eastern Star; Daughters of the Nile; Quota Club; and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a renowned pie baker. Family and friends relished her huckleberry pies, and her fresh peach pies were popular at summer fund raisers. Caroline was predeceased by her daughter, LouAnn, in 1955, and her husband, Harry Marshall, in 2005. In 2015 she moved to Portland and resided at Courtyard Assisted Living and Memory Care facilities. After a fall, she lived her final weeks in a the cozy, friendly Country Manor Adult Foster Home in S.E. Portland. Survivors include daughter Sharon Marshall; son-in-law Clark Sisk of Portland; daughter Jan; son in-law Tim Coe of Corona, Calif; grandchildren Ian Marshall of Portland and Lisa Johnson of Washington, D.C.; sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Jim West of Westley Chapel Fla; brother Robert Helton of San Jose, Calif; and sister-in-law Barbara Schreiber of Malibu, Calif. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the research efforts of The Alzheimer's Association, (800)272-3900 or www.alz.org
