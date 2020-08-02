Maynard Eugene Mai Maynard Eugene Mai passed over to eternal life July 19, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born Nov. 15, 1933 in Russell County, Kan. the fourth of the five sons of Adam A. and Pauline (Peil) Mai. He attended schools in Russell, graduating with the RHS class of 1953. Maynard enlisted in the U.S.Army and served at the end of the Korean conflict. An etching of his young soldier face is carved into the "Korean Veterans' Memorial Wall" on the Mall in Washington, D.C. He attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan. graduating with a B.S. degree in math in 1961. His first teaching position was in Topeka, Kan. where he also coached football, after playing the game from junior high through college. Maynard married Lois Olson Dec. 27, 1961 in Oakland, Calif. He moved to Malin, Ore. in 1964 to teach math and coach for six years before moving to Glide, OR in 1970, where he continued to teach and coach until his retirement in 1995. He coached track and field for 52 years. Maynard was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, daughter Karlin Mai of Glide, Ore. son Troy Mai and wife Jennifer and children Jacob and Lillian of Fall City, Wash. and brother Don Mai (Karin) of El Dorado Hills, Calif. Maynard was a devoted and wonderful family man, a good and faithful friend, and a dedicated and caring teacher and coach. He was a humble man who had a bottomless reservoir of patience and a sense of humor that gifted him with the ability to see positive qualities and possibilities in young people that they weren't yet seeing in themselves. He made a lasting impression and impact on countless young lives. A celebration of Maynard's life will be held when it's appropriate at the Glide High School track and field (weather permitting - otherwise the high school gym). Memorial gifts will be designated for college scholarships for track and field athletes and may be sent to the Glide Booster Club, PO Box 244, Glide, OR 97443
