Jo Anne Magee Jo Anne (Tuning) Magee passed on to be with Jesus on April 18, 2021. She was born in Greenleaf, Idaho on August 15, 1934, to Evert and Virena (Rinard) Tuning. In 1941, the young family moved to Sprague River, Ore., and Jo Anne spent her grade school years there. She and Kenneth Magee got together at Scotts Mills Friends Church, and married at Sprague River Friends Church in 1956. Ken and Jo Anne began married life at Bly, Ore., where Ken taught school. During this time, Jeanne was born. Noel was born the third year, when they were living at Chiloquin. Moving to Klamath Falls in 1967 after Ken finished his medical training, Jo Anne set up the business aspects of Ken's Internal Medicine practice. Jo's hands were never idle. She grew lovely roses of every color , refinished their furniture, typed and did bookkeeping, played keyboards, and was an expert needleworker. She loved to laugh and read. She collected silly poems and stories. She and Ken shared a lot of laughter through the years. Jo's faith in Jesus formed the backbone of her life, carrying her through the ups and downs common in all lives. She had a real drive to be useful to others, and found many outlets in the community. Friends will remember her at the Bookie Joint, Stonecroft Ministries, and the Friends Church. After 46 years in Klamath, Jo and Ken moved to Salem in 2013. Jo Anne is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Ken; her children, Jeanne and Ted Hazel of Scotts Mills, and Noel and Amy Magee of Salem; brother, Donald (Gloria) Tuning and sister Doris (Steve) Pearson; her six grandchildren: David (Joy), Emily (Ryan), Luke (Olivia), Jedediah, Hope, and Stephanie (Peter). Also three greatgrandchildren: Avery, Roman, and Jasmine. Preceding her in death were her brother, Charles; and her two sons, John and Jedediah. A celebration of Jo Anne's life will be planned at a later date. Details published at https://www.ungerfuneralchapel.com. Donations in her memory may be directed to Medical Teams International, PO Box 4288, Portland, OR 97208, or online at https://www.medicalteams.org
