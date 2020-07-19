Deborah Paige Madrid Paige Madrid went to be with our Father in heaven on June 25, 2020 in Chico, Calif. at the age of 30 years old. Paige is survived by her father, Ernest B. Madrid Jr., her mother Kimberly Lynn Morris, her younger sister, Sara Lynlee Madrid, her older brother, Christopher John Vasquez and grandfather Leonard Morris. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest B. Madrid Sr., and grandmothers Sara Jan Morris and Rosella Mathis. Paige's services will be held at the community park in Happy Camp, Calif. on July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Trending now
Articles
- Man accused of killing mother-in-law, setting house ablaze
- Agency throws curveball in Klamath dam demolition plan
- Stargazers marvel at "Neowise" comet
- 3 P.M. UPDATE: Spence Fire grows to 80 acres; cause unknown
- Factoring in flexibility
- Klamath nurse's license suspended
- 'This stuff is no joke'
- A symbol of struggle: The meaning behind the 'field of crosses'
- Oregon reports 7 deaths, 380 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- Klamath County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.