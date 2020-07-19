Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Deborah Paige Madrid

Deborah Paige Madrid Paige Madrid went to be with our Father in heaven on June 25, 2020 in Chico, Calif. at the age of 30 years old. Paige is survived by her father, Ernest B. Madrid Jr., her mother Kimberly Lynn Morris, her younger sister, Sara Lynlee Madrid, her older brother, Christopher John Vasquez and grandfather Leonard Morris. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest B. Madrid Sr., and grandmothers Sara Jan Morris and Rosella Mathis. Paige's services will be held at the community park in Happy Camp, Calif. on July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow.

