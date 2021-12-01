Katona MacFarlane-Mitchell Katona MacFarlane-Mitchell was brought into this world on Aug. 29, 2013, in Klamath Falls, the daughter of LaVonne Mitchell and David MacFarlane. She was taken away from us far too soon at the young age of 8, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Katona was an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes. She attended Shasta Elementary School and participated in boxing at Strength in Motion Fitness. Katona loved life and loved everyone she encountered as they quickly became her new friend. Katona had the biggest heart, cared about everyone she knew and she always made sure her grandma and GG were taken care of. Her smile and laugh were infectious and no matter what she was doing she was always happy, positive and full of energy. Katona always had to be dolled up in her cute outfits and her long, beautiful hair had to be perfect. She loved arts and crafts. Katona also enjoyed being outside on her trampoline or play fixture. She could be found outside running around with her dog or just feeding him bones. She also loved chillin' in the house with her mom, grandma, cat and plethora of stuffed animals. Katona survived by her loving mother, LaVonne Mitchell; grandmother, Monica Mitchell; grandfather, Joe (Shawn) Jackson; great-grandmother "GG", Eileen Mitchell; uncles, Jim Mitchell Jr., Shane (Kaci) Mitchell and Rooster Jackson; aunts, Andrea "Annie" Mitchell and Diane (Pat) Davis; cousins, Cohen Redman and Nathan, Nicholas, Bucky and Delmar Jackson; best friend, Kendo Cuevas; godparents, David (Clarissa) Carruth. As well as many more relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her cat, Warrior and her dog, Barrett. She was proceeded in death by her great-grandfather, Jim Mitchell Sr.; great great grandmother, Rosalie C. Smith; great aunt, Rhoda Brown and many more not mentioned. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, from 2 to 6pm in Davenport's Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at Thrive Church, 235 S. Laguna St., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1pm. Lunch will immediately follow. The food served by the family will consist of Katona's favorites. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically during this sacred time.
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls woman dies in Wasco County crash
- Small fortune coming to Klamath Basin for ecosystem restoration
- Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
- Activists hang 'Genocidal murderer' banner at Kit Carson Park
- Story of fatal Bly balloon bomb featured in documentary
- Victim remembers terror, confusion of Bronco Lane shooting
- How a New Zealand author's book idea became an answered prayer for a Beatty rancher
- Deadline Wednesday to submit opinion on whether to rename Kit Carson Park
- Woman sentenced for hit-and-run in Fred Meyer parking lot
- Commissioner Boyd to resign Jan. 10
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will your holiday spending habits change this year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.