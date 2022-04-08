Carolyn Joann Lyman Carolyn Joann Lyman, 69, gained her angel wings March 30, 2022. Carolyn was born on February 1, 1953, to Howard and Marjorie Slates in Turlock California. Carolyn graduated from Lost River High School in 1971 where she met and started dating Jim Lyman. Carolyn went to Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon and enjoyed watching her boyfriend Jim play football at OSU while working at the McDonalds in Corvallis. Jim and Carolyn married June 8th, 1974, and later returned to Tulelake in 1976 to farm. Carolyn and Jim welcomed 3 kids, a daughter Danielle Corine June 8th, 1978, a son James Howard October 30, 1979, and another son Kyle Jason January 11, 1983. Carolyn had a love for watching and playing softball. Carolyn played shortstop for the Basin Bugs during the summer, chanting buzz buzz buzz, buzz basin bugs! After retiring her cleats, Carolyn found a love for watching her kids and grandkids, traveling all over the basin never missing a game. Carolyn was known as "Granny" not only to her grandchildren but to many others. You could always see Granny cheering on her grandkids either playing sports, showing steers at a cattle show, a school program or playing in their hallway. Granny was always her grandkids biggest fan! Carolyn was preceded in death by father Howard and sister Helen. Survivors include her husband Jim Lyman, daughter Danielle and Cory Turner, son Jim and Gretchen Lyman, son Kyle and Kate Lyman, grandchildren, Zack and Avery Turner, James and Codey Lyman, and McKenzie, Ella and Jaxon Lyman, brother Danny Slates and mother Marjorie Slates and numerous family and friends Gravesite service held April 10th at the Malin Cemetery at 1:00pm, reception immediately followed at Kyle and Kate Lyman's shop, 21525 Stateline Rd.