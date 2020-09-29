Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Lutz, Jr.- Fred N. Lutz, Jr., 77, passed away at his home in Dairy, Oregon on September 26, 2020. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags