Charles Alvin Lundy, born Oct. 8, 1967 went to the Lord on Jan. 21, 2021. Charles was the most beloved husband, funniest dad, loyal brother, but his favorite title was grandpa. He is survived by his wife Belinda Lundy, of 22 years, six children, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four siblings. He will be missed by all.

