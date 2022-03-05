Henry Leith Lucht Henry Leith Lucht was born on August 4, 1942 in the Klamath Valley Hospital in Klamath Falls. He went to his Lord on February 21, 2022 at the age of 79. He was the youngest child of John and Margaret Lucht, brothers Dean and John (Jackie), and sister Dorothy, all preceded him in death. Henry is survived by his wife of 55 years Betty; daughter Terry Erickson; grandchildren Breana and Ruger; son Ted and Janice Lucht of Springfield; Keith and Tami Lucht, children Hanna and Lisa, all of Klamath Falls; nephew Gene Lucht of Portland; sister-in-law Marjie Trigg-Warner of Central Point; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including Maxine Kline of Lapine. Henry attended KUHS, joined the National Guard to complete his service requirements, then received his bachelor's degree in engineering from OIT. He worked for Burlington Northern as a conductor and brakeman. An injury forced him into retirement where he took great pleasure in babysitting his grandchildren Breana and Ruger. He was a man who believed in helping his church and community. He was very active in St Pius X Catholic Church, he was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, member of the Catholic Men's Club, and involved in St Vincent De Paul. He spent many years volunteering with numerous organizations. He was a 40-year member of the Klamath County Sheriff's Posse, serving as captain for a time. He also served as team leader in the KC Sheriff's Search and Rescue for many years. He spent several years putting out the OSP radar reader board. Henry was involved in the local Ham radio club and was a member of the NRA. Henry was a most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and a devoted friend. A service will be held Saturday, Marth 12th, at 10:30 am at St Pius X Catholic Church.