Luella Lowther Luella A. Lowther joined the ancestors and relatives she loved and researched for over 40 years on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 90 in Klamath Falls. She entered this world on Oct. 14, 1929, in Ashland, Ore., near the entrance to Lithia Park. At three months of age, her parents returned to Visalia, Calif., where she remained until moving to Keno and Klamath Falls in the early nineties. Luella attended school, married Victor Doyal Lowther on Aug. 4, 1948, and completed her career as an elementary educator in Visalia. She participated and held offices in many organizations, including Lions Club, Klamath Kampers, genealogical and historical societies, GAR, AAUW, and many more. Her passion was family history, which she researched, taught, developed an extensive library, had wonderful experiences, and met and communicated with others all over the world. Luella is survived by her children Lynda Olsen, Vernon and Pam Lowther, Max and Linda Lowther, and Jeanette Sharinghousen and Brian Buchanon. There are 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Victor Lowther, and her grandson John Olsen. A viewing/visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, in First United Methodist Church from 2 to 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing/visitation on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery, where she will join Vic, John and six plus generations of family members and friends. Remembrances may be made to an organization of your choice in Luella's name. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., and Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepard, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls.