Ernie Lopez Ernie Lopez of Klamath Falls, Ore, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at home after a lingering chronic illness. He was widely known in the community and was a well-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Ernie was born in Riverside, Calif. on Sept. 6, 1943. He was a baseball prodigy from the earliest age, and played starting catcher in the Little League World Series in 1956. He began to be scouted at that time and was followed all through high school. In addition to his rich baseball life, even in high school, Ernie and his father and brother built and raced gas-powered funny cars. They hold the world record for a gas-powered funny car in perpetuity because the class was retired after they set the record. He then graduated from Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix, Ariz. and was immediately drafted into the New York Yankees as a catcher behind Yogi Berra for three years. He played alongside baseball luminaries such as Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford. His stories were legendary. In other words, he excelled at the highest levels in two sports before he was old enough to legally drink. After leaving the Yankees he enlisted in the Army and was almost immediately sent to Vietnam. He also served in special operations around the world and was injured during combat. After healing, he served his full commitment to our nation and was a proud veteran for the rest of his life. After he left the Army, he joined Bell Telephone (now CenturyLink) as an installer and later became a lineman and finally, working at the highest levels on the most difficult cases, he became a fiber-optic splicer, often called out in the worst of weather in emergency conditions. He was a jolly and happy co-worker who was depended upon and respected by his colleagues. He started his telephone career in Phoenix where he lived in his childhood neighborhood. He and his family later moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he had family members and had spent some years as a child. He later moved to Prescott, Ariz. where he concluded his career. He and his wife, Judy, chose to retire in Klamath Falls. Ernie was a dedicated fisherman for as long as his health held out. As a young man he loved adrenaline-fueled sports such as sky diving and drag racing, and later he enjoyed cross-country skiing and horse-racing. He also enjoyed camping and the outdoors, and never missed a chance to have a good time and a laugh. After his retirement, he worked in the forests as a fire watch for CTP. He loved climbing in the mountains, encountering bears and other wildlife, and finding the sweetest wild strawberries. He loved working on logging trucks and anything with an engine or a motor. If it ran, he could build it, fix it, drive it, wreck it, and rebuild it. Ernie also loved his home and the fields around it. He was dedicated to watching the birds, chasing off the deer, and generally protecting hearth and home. He was what most people call a Real Man. He would help anyone, stop to change tires, drive his friends to medical appointments and help them through their most difficult periods. Many men and women were lucky to be his friend and to receive his love and care. He is so deeply missed and so profoundly loved. Ernie is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters Caren and Hilary; son Garret; as well as his grandchildren Tyler, Savian, Tristen, and Brittany; one great-grandchild Aubrianna; and a sister-in-law, Pat. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Betty, and his only brother, Harry. He also had a large extended family of cousins with whom he kept up. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Klamath Animal Shelter.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Mexican grocery adds fresh flair to Klamath Falls
- Klamath Falls man dies in downtown motorcycle crash
- Residents organize homecoming parade for mother, daughter injured in car crash
- Klamath County, Klamath Falls at odds with Wilsonart on tax bill
- Klamath restaurants welcome customers back inside
- Klamath Falls man pleads guilty to mailing pesticide to former coworkers
- Ukraine-based business to open distribution center in former Parr Lumber
- Scare up a memorable Valentine’s Day
- Man sentenced for years of poaching in Crater Lake National Park
- Klamath Tribes administer nearly 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one day
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.