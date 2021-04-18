Willard (Red) E. Long (Red) Willard E. Long passed away on April 2, 2021 at his home in Klamath Falls. The care was guided by the wonderful team from Klamath Hospice allowing him to be in the care of his wife Darlene and children Debra, Ron, Lynn and step daughter Stacy Stroud. He was born on Jan. 18, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho tp J.E. Long and Ruth Inman Long. He was 84 years old. He is survived by Billy Long; Darla Long of Seneca, Ore.; Ronald Long of Redman, Ore.; Debra Turner and Lynn Long both of California; two step-children Michael Harrion Jr. of California and Stacy Stroud of Klamath Falls, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He lived a good productive life working on restoring and repainting auto's, tractors, and also sales. His great love was being a member of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association for 14 years. They were good friends and good times. A Celebration of Life is June 19, 2021 at our home. Again, thank you to the Klamath Hospice and Davenports for their wonderful service.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Trial postponed for Klamath Falls man accused of torture
- Bonanza man arrested for allegedly stealing car, motorcycle, canoe
- Weekend fires destroy Klamath Falls homes
- Klamath irrigators face devastating lack of water
- Growing business in Klamath Falls
- There's just not enough water in Klamath Basin this year
- How Reclamation plans to operate during the Klamath Basin's driest summer ever
- A true test while hiking near Gerber Reservoir
- Klamath Falls bridges will get $32 million seismic makeover
- Rocky Point's only ambulance is vandalized
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
With water in basin at an all-time low, what should be the top priority for this scarce resource?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.